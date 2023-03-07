Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $51.89 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $982.79 million and $51.89 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $8.63 or 0.00038744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,918,073 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,805,540.90562291 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.88840703 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $47,377,773.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

