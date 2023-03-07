Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 8.7% in February

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 404,700 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Aytu BioPharma alerts:

Aytu BioPharma Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Aytu BioPharma has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 780,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.