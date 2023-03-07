Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 8.7% in February

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 404,700 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
NASDAQ AYTU opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Aytu BioPharma has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
