B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 98.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.59 per share, for a total transaction of $507,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,233,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,815,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,213,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,345,989.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D acquired 12,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.59 per share, with a total value of $507,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,233,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 237,986 shares of company stock worth $9,446,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

