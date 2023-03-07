Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 226,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 352,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BW. TheStreet downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,748 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,666 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,847,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,432,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 692,354 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,081,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 632,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

