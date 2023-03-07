Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Raised by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.99. 948,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

