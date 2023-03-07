Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.0 %

BKR opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. HSBC upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

