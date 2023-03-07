Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Shares Down 1.2%

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 606,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 712,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Balmoral Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a market cap of C$142.23 million and a P/E ratio of -66.67.

About Balmoral Resources

(Get Rating)

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

