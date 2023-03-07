Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.03

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.03 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.67 ($0.13), with a volume of 674644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.46 ($0.13).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.08. The company has a market capitalization of £113.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.