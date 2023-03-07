Barclays Boosts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $11.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IAS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.14.
Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 135.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
