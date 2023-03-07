Barclays Boosts Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $11.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IAS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 135.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $84,691. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.