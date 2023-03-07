Barclays Lowers Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $80.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PCRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

PCRX opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

