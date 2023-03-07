Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,900 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 811,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.1 %

B traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,382. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 256.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,694,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Stories

