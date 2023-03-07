Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given a $19.02 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned a $19.02 target price by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. 13,523,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,883,973. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.