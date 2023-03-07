Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.5 days.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BLCO traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 134,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,110. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 856.93. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

About Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

