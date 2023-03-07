BayCom Corp (BCML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 14th

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Trading Down 1.3 %

BCML opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72. BayCom has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

BayCom Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BayCom by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in BayCom by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.