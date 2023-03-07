BayCom Corp (BCML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 14th

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
BayCom has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.
BayCom Trading Down 1.3 %
BCML opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72. BayCom has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $23.53.
BayCom Company Profile
BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.
