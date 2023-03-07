Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $155.51 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $155.51 million and $1.01 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

