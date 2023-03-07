Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases $143,793,904.80 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRK-A traded down $8,715.00 on Tuesday, hitting $471,500.00. 4,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $470,511.05 and its 200-day moving average is $450,223.37.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

