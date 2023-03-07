BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,234.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.06) to GBX 2,510 ($30.18) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.47) to GBX 2,550 ($30.66) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

BHP stock opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 834,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,334,000 after purchasing an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

