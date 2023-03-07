Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 162.97% and a negative return on equity of 723.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Biodesix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Biodesix Stock Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Biodesix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $29,300.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 16,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $29,300.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,052,112 shares in the company, valued at $29,677,125.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 349,675 shares of company stock worth $610,564 and sold 24,366 shares worth $43,859. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.