Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 162.97% and a negative return on equity of 723.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Biodesix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Biodesix Stock Down 10.0 %
NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the last quarter.
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
