Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $426.41 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $22,080.57 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $426.41 billion and approximately $23.15 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.16 or 0.00548703 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00168405 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00037131 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000705 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,311,450 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.