Bitcoin Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $157.52 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $157.52 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $122.21 or 0.00549479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,241.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00169342 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,331,044 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

