Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.40 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $140,284.33 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00426960 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.44 or 0.28858917 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.59518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.71176734 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $141,517.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

