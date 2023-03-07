Bitcoiva Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $205,023.71 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.92 or 0.00053238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $191.33 million and $205,023.71 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,410.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00551674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00168328 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00038635 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000718 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.02003158 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $129,660.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.