BitShares (BTS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.28 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. BitShares has a market cap of $33.81 million and $1.28 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006736 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004433 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.