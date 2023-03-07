BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $687.93 million and approximately $191,637.59 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.

BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.

December, 2021:

With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

BitTorrent Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

