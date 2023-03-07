BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,340,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 25,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 39,683 shares of company stock valued at $136,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry
BlackBerry Stock Down 12.3 %
Shares of BB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,107,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.58.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.