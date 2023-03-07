BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,340,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 25,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 39,683 shares of company stock valued at $136,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BlackBerry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,679,000 after buying an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after buying an additional 923,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $38,430,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,561 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,107,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.58.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

