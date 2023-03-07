BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.98% of BlackRock worth $7,424,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BLK traded down $9.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $678.43. The stock had a trading volume of 106,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,617. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.