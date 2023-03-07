BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of BlackRock worth $449,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 52,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $11.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $677.35. 132,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $726.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $683.81. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.