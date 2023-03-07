Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BXGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,960,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 20,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,234,720 shares of company stock worth $318,464,443. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.2 %

BX traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,812. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

