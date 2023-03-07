Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Bought by Plustick Management LLC

Plustick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy accounts for 4.7% of Plustick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Plustick Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Bloom Energy worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,161 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $245,430.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,132.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,787 shares of company stock worth $3,763,465 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

