Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Update

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2,627.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 71,383 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,494,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

