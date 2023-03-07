Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Down 9.8% in February

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Brahman Capital Corp. sold 47,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $465,068.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,253,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 480,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BOAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 81,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,220. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

