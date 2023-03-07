BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of DCF stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
