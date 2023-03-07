BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of DCF stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $8.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCF. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

