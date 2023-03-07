BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in February

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of BOKF traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,188. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.24. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

