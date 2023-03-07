BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.63.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $225,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 607,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

