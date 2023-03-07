Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 845,900 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the January 31st total of 950,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.56. 499,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

