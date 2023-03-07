Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $39,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $68.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.95 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

