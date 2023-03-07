BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the January 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $86.07. 56,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.29. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $90.42.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

