Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,156,800 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 1,243,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,568.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BVRDF remained flat at $28.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.21.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.