Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,156,800 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 1,243,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,568.0 days.
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BVRDF remained flat at $28.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.21.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.