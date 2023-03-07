Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CTO Andrei G. Stoica Sells 31,965 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of BFLY remained flat at $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. 689,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,236. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

