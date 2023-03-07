Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Update

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,700 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 517,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 178,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

BYRN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,579. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

