C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Raised to $27.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of AI opened at $27.36 on Friday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,486 shares of company stock worth $737,650. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in C3.ai by 755.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

