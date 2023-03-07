Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Trading Up 3.4 %

Caleres Announces Dividend

Shares of CAL traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. 505,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,749. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CL King cut their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More

