Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.70 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.05. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

