Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $19.58 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

