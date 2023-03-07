Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Canon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

CAJ stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. Canon has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canon by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

