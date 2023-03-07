Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
CAJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Canon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
Canon Price Performance
CAJ stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. Canon has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $25.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canon
About Canon
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
See Also
