Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$4.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEED shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark set a C$2.00 price objective on Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of WEED opened at C$3.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$2.79 and a twelve month high of C$10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.25.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

