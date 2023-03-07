Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.29

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAGY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capita from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Capita Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Capita Company Profile

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

Featured Stories

