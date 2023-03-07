Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,100 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

CSWC stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.82%.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Stories

