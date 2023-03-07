Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,300 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 905,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

CRDF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 87,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 10,033.16%. Analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

