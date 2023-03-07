Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$193.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CJT. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.60.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down C$3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$108.33. 145,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,490. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$123.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$127.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$106.16 and a 52-week high of C$194.19.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

